Southeast Mo. State reports 51% vaccination rate on campus

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University reported a 51 percent vaccination rate on campus as of Tuesday, September 28.

The goal is a 70 percent vaccination rate for students, faculty and staff by November 1.

The university hopes to achieve that goal with an incentive program that includes a give away and a get away.

The give away is opportunities to win cash prizes, Redbucks account credit and/or a bookstore gift card.

The get away is a weeklong Thanksgiving holiday break. Classes scheduled for Nov. 22-23 will be canceled and offices will be closed Nov. 22-26.

