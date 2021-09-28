Southeast Mo. State reports 51% vaccination rate on campus
Published: Sep. 28, 2021
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University reported a 51 percent vaccination rate on campus as of Tuesday, September 28.
The goal is a 70 percent vaccination rate for students, faculty and staff by November 1.
The university hopes to achieve that goal with an incentive program that includes a give away and a get away.
The give away is opportunities to win cash prizes, Redbucks account credit and/or a bookstore gift card.
The get away is a weeklong Thanksgiving holiday break. Classes scheduled for Nov. 22-23 will be canceled and offices will be closed Nov. 22-26.
