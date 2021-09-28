Search underway for new Mo. Dept. of Economic Development director

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is looking for a director to head the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED).

The current director of DED, Rob Dixon, announced he will be leaving his post to take a new job with Ameren Missouri, effective October 22.

According to the governor’s office, Dixon has served as DED Director since July 2017.

Dixon is credited with helping to develop Missouri’s Best in Midwest initiative, creating the Missouri One Start program and completing major economic development projects; such as the expansion of the GM plant in Wentzville, the Nucor steel mill in Sedalia and the USDA headquarters in Kansas City.

“We are excited for Director Dixon as he enters this next chapter of his career,” said Gov. Parson in a released statement. “Rob has built an incredibly strong team at DED, and while we will miss his leadership and common sense approach, we know DED’s passionate and dedicated team members will help ensure a smooth transition and continue serving Missourians without delay.”

Parson is said to be considering interim candidates to lead the DED until a permanent replacement can be appointed.

An Acting DED Director is expected to be announced before Dixon’s departure on Oct. 22.

