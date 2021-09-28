Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Search underway for new Mo. Dept. of Economic Development director

Governor Mike Parson is looking for a director to head the Missouri Department of Economic...
Governor Mike Parson is looking for a director to head the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED).(KY3)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is looking for a director to head the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED).

The current director of DED, Rob Dixon, announced he will be leaving his post to take a new job with Ameren Missouri, effective October 22.

According to the governor’s office, Dixon has served as DED Director since July 2017.

Dixon is credited with helping to develop Missouri’s Best in Midwest initiative, creating the Missouri One Start program and completing major economic development projects; such as the expansion of the GM plant in Wentzville, the Nucor steel mill in Sedalia and the USDA headquarters in Kansas City.

“We are excited for Director Dixon as he enters this next chapter of his career,” said Gov. Parson in a released statement. “Rob has built an incredibly strong team at DED, and while we will miss his leadership and common sense approach, we know DED’s passionate and dedicated team members will help ensure a smooth transition and continue serving Missourians without delay.”

Parson is said to be considering interim candidates to lead the DED until a permanent replacement can be appointed.

An Acting DED Director is expected to be announced before Dixon’s departure on Oct. 22.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
Alex Powderly, a Cape Central High School senior, died on Sunday, September 26 after a lengthy...
School leaders offer support after death of high school senior supported by Alex’s Army
DeMarcus Williams' death is under investigation in Hayti, Missouri.
Man’s death under investigation in Hayti, Mo.
Interstate 55 will open to one lane in each direction at the 99 mile marker when crews finish...
North and southbound I-55 to open at Center Junction

Latest News

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Now, Governor Mike Parson, a former sheriff, said nothing should stop state and federal...
Gov. Parson responds to southeast Mo. law enforcement concerns with Second Amendment Preservation Act
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) honored fallen Missouri Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz...
Sen. Hawley honors fallen Mo. Marine
Governor Andy Beshear held a news briefing following the end of the Kentucky special session.
Gov. Beshear discusses end of special session