CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University faces Tennessee Tech in its first Ohio Valley Conference road game of the season.

Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2 at Tucker Stadium.

The Redhawks are on the road for four of five games.

The next is Austin Peay on Oct. 9.

