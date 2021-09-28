Heartland Votes
Poplar Bluff students help address food insecurity through Bread Shed program

Students (right to left) Tiffany Womack and Kennedy Robertson help load up a laundry basket...
Students (right to left) Tiffany Womack and Kennedy Robertson help load up a laundry basket carried by Caiden Politte of Mark Twain School on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Bread Shed.(Source: Poplar Bluff R-I School District)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Mark Twain students in Poplar Bluff are volunteering their time to help with a program that addresses food insecurity and to help others in need.

Since the beginning of the school year, the students have volunteered at the Bread Shed.

The nonprofit helps supply monthly food baskets to R-I families in need through the Better Childhood program, helps distribute food to seniors through the SEMO Food Bank and help hold diaper drives for the Diaper Bank of the Ozarks.

The students greet guests and load boxes full of produce, meat, eggs, bread and non-perishables.

Teacher Darla Nunn has served as chaperone over the volunteer students and feels their work is a positive light in the community and for the student themselves.

“Kids can always find the negative, but what do you bring to the table to make it positive,” said Nunn, who als leads the Jobs for America’s Graduates program at Mark Twain. “I can’t do it all by myself, but as a collective group like the Bread Shed, we can work together to make things better.”

Junior High Assistant Principal Corey Jameson echos Nunn on the positive influence of the Brad Shed program.

“Each student that participated in the Bread Shed volunteer opportunity became better students in school,” said Jameson. “Helping others gave them a sense of self-worth and accomplishment, some of them hadn’t experienced in a long time or possibly ever.”

In addition to the programs the students volunteer with during the workweek, they also help a faith-based organization with their mobile food pantry and clothing giveaway on the weekends and help serve a free hot meal on Sunday through the Breaking Bread program at its North D Street location.

To learn more about the program and available services, click here.

