Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, September 28.

A summary of the new cases includes:

0-12 years - 1

13-17 years - 2

18-64 years - 7

65 and up - 0

Total cases in the county include:

Active cases - 67

Released from isolation - 4,242

Deaths - 70

The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, September 29.

You can make an appointment or walk in. Kids under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

They will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.

