New guidelines approved for public comments at Cape Girardeau Co. health board meetings

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Board of Trustees for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center approved a set of guidelines for public comments.

The new policy comes after contentious meetings about COVID-19 recommendations.

Under the guidelines, anyone who wants to speak at a meeting will have to sign up before hand.

Each speaker will get three minutes to talk and the comments have to be relevant to public health matters.

Board members approved the new guidelines during an online meeting on Tuesday afternoon, September 28.

