METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Metropolis Police Department is selling pink police shoulder patches.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The money will go to Relay for Life.

The shoulder patches cost $11 and you can buy them at the police department Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.