Man dies from rabies; 1st human case in Ill. since 1954

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the first case of human rabies in the state since 1954.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the diagnosis at its lab on Tuesday, September 28.

According to IDPH, in mid-August, a Lake County resident in his 80s awoke to a bat on his neck.

The bat was captured and tested positive for rabies.

The department said the man was advised he needed to start treatment, but declined. One month later, health officials said he began experiencing symptoms consistent with rabies, including neck pain, headache, difficulty controlling arms, finger numbness and difficulty speaking.

The man later died.

“Rabies has the highest mortality rate of any disease,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, there is life-saving treatment for individuals who quickly seek care after being exposed to an animal with rabies. If you think you may have been exposed to rabies, immediately seek medical attention and follow the recommendations of health care providers and public health officials.”

While cases of human rabies in the United States are rare with only 1 to 3 cases reported each year, rabies exposures are still common with an estimated 60,000 Americans receiving the post-exposure vaccination series each year.

The rabies virus infects the central nervous system, ultimately causing disease in the brain and death. Without preventive treatment, rabies is typically fatal.

Bats are the most commonly identified species with rabies in Illinois.

According to IDPH, wildlife experts found a bat colony in the man’s home.

If you find yourself in close proximity to a bat and are not sure if you were exposed, (e.g., you wake up and find a bat in your room), IDPH said do not release the bat because it needs to be captured for rabies testing.

Call your doctor or local health department to help determine if you could have been exposed to rabies and if you need preventive treatment. Call your local animal care and control to safely remove the bat.

If the bat is available for testing and the results are negative, preventive treatment is not needed.

The only way rabies can be confirmed in a bat is through laboratory testing. You cannot tell just by looking at a bat if it has rabies.

So far this year, 30 bats have tested positive for rabies in Illinois.

More than 1,000 bats are tested for rabies each year in Illinois due to a possible exposure. Approximately 3 percent of tested bats are positive for rabies.

