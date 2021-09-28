Heartland Votes
In Kentucky Single Largest Economic Development Project

The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will be built in Glendale and is scheduled to begin production in 2025.(Ford Motor Company)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Any Beshear, Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation announced on Monday, September 27, the single largest economic development project in the history of the commonwealth.

According to the Commonwealth this project is a $5.8 billion investment that will create 5,000 jobs for Kentuckians.

The Commonwealth also said this will place Kentucky at the forefront of the automotive industry’s future.

Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation will build two electric battery plants in the BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Hardin County.

Kentucky workers at BlueOvalSK Battery Park will supply Ford’s North American assembly plants with batteries that will power the next generation of Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.

In 2025 the production for advance lithium-ion batteries with begin.

The plants will be built near Interstate Highway 65 in Glendale.

“We thank Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation for their investment in Team Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is the single largest investment in the history of our state, and this project solidifies our leadership role in the future of the automotive manufacturing industry. It will transform our economy, creating a better Kentucky with more opportunities for our families for generations. Our economy is on fire – and now, it’s electric. Never again will we be thought of as a flyover state. Our time is now. Our future is now.”

“Ford is very excited to make this historic investment in the great state of Kentucky,” said Lisa Drake, Ford North America chief operating officer. “Kentucky has been an incredible partner to Ford for more than 100 years and is home to Louisville Assembly Plant and Kentucky Truck Plant. With this announcement, Kentucky will play an essential role as Ford fulfills its commitment to lead the electric vehicle revolution and create thousands of jobs in the commonwealth, and we look forward to working with Kentuckians to create the future together.”

Those jobs will not include construction, supplier or dealership jobs.

Ford says he expects at least 40 percent of its global sales to be electric vehicles by 2030 and that the batteries made in Kentucky will help power that transition.

