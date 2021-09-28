Heartland Votes
Jackson Co. Health Dept. begins offering Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shot

By Colin Baillie
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are now available in a lot of places throughout the heartland.

Among them, the Jackson County Health Department in Murphysboro, Ill.

Bart Hagston, Jackson County Health Department Administrator, says they just received the Pfizer Booster Shots this week.

“We’ve had quite a bit of interest this week from people interested in their booster dose,” said Hagston.

Wondering Who’s Eligible?

“What the FDA and CDC have approved right now are 6-month booster doses for those who received the Pfizer vaccine. So at least 6 months after the second dose,” said Hagston.

Hagston adds the Pfizer vaccine is very affective at keeping people from getting severe illness or having to be hospitalized.

Sue and Charlie Stinson tell me they both received the Moderna Vaccine.

“We’re going to get a booster as soon as Moderna has one and we’re eligible,” said the Stinson’s.

Jacob Kerrigan isn’t getting any of the vaccinations because he doesn’t believe there’s enough research.

“Me personally, I will not be taking it once I’m eligible,” said Kerrigan.

The FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine and Booster Shot.

But, Kerrigan says it feel like you need to take one of the COVID-19 vaccines, you should.

“If you feel you’re in a position where you need to get it, then you should but I do not believe it should be forced on others, that’s what I believe,” said Kerrigan.

Groups currently eligible include 65 and older.

But these groups are also included in the eligible group to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“18 to 64 or 18 to 49 years of age, with certain underlying medical conditions or those that are 18 and older who that face higher risk due to occupations like health care workers first responders, educational staff,” said Hagston.

Hagston said to be on the lookout for the other companies to potentially roll out booster shots.

“Now we do expect in the coming weeks to months for the federal authorities to approve booster doses for people that receive modern initially and those that also received Johnson and Johnson. But right now, those are not in effect,” said Hagston.

Appointments for the booster shot can be scheduled on the Jackson County Health Department website, or over the phone.

