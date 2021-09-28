Heartland Votes
Impact of nationwide Naloxone shortage in the Heartland

Nationwide there's a shortage of Naloxone.
By Brooke Buckner
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The drug Naloxone, used for reversing opioid overdoses, is in short supply nationwide.

That shortage is not impacting every agency.

“It’s a very select group of people,” SEMOBH Prevention Director Brandie Wilson said.

Wilson’s talking about how specific groups are the most impacted by the Naloxone shortage.

“It’s only affecting community-based harm reduction programs, it’s not affecting larger, more heavily government funded organizations,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the price difference between Naloxone, which is injected into the muscle, and Narcan, a nasal spray, makes things more difficult for those community-based harm reduction programs.

“They can’t afford the nasal Narcan, which is drastically more expensive, and they can only afford the intramuscular and they can’t get what they need right now,” she said.

She said the injectable type of Naloxone is in short supply.

“I would assume that the majority of programs throughout the state that give out Narcan are not impacted at all,” she said.

Theresa Culbertson is the paramedic supervisor at the South Scott County Ambulance District.

She said they aren’t experiencing the shortage, but they did prepare for it.

“We wanted to make sure that one thing our supplier did have plenty in stock. Just on the off chance we do have a couple set aside because you never know. We want to make sure we have what we need to treat our community,” Culbertson said.

CDC officials say more than 93,000 people died from drug overdose in 2020.

