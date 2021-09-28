Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ill. State Police reduced FOID Backlogs

Illinois State Police has reduced the FOID Backlogs as of Tuesday, September 28.
Illinois State Police has reduced the FOID Backlogs as of Tuesday, September 28.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The Illinois State Police announced on Tuesday, September 28, that they are reducing FOID Backlogs by 89 percent.

According to the Illinois State Police the reducing comes from them rebuilding the firearms services bureau which focuses on public safety and streamlining bureaucracy.

Illinois State Police said the producing results with the FOID renewal Backlogs has been reduced by 89 percent and the new FOID card Backlogs has been reduced to 75 percent.

There are high numbers of Firearm Transaction inquiries that have remained consistent for 18 months.

In the year of 2020 the FSB received an unusual number of new FOID and CCL applications.

In October of 2020 the applications for new FOID cards hit a peak of nearly 143,000.

After the ISP supported the legislation for a streamlined of FOID renewals they combined FOID and CCL expiration dates so that would allow reduction in the processing times and reducing the number of redundant background checks.

The FOID applications and CCL new and reneweal applications are currently being tested by a software vendor, ISP and FSB.

The ISP has been in the process of hiring new analysts since 2020 and the FSB has hired 35 Firearms Eligibility Analyst Trainees.

The process for hiring is still ongoing and includes a minimum of six-month training program to ensure applications are accurately and efficiently processed.

In the process ISP also has hired call takers and administrative personnel to improve the application process.

ISP recommended for legislative changes in the Spring and Summer of 2021.

To streamline existing firearms statutes and focus resources on threats to safety, the legislation:

  • Consolidates the FOID and CCL card into a single card.
  • Renews FOID eligibility in sync with CCL eligibility by allowing automatic renewal of FOIDs when a CCL is approved or renewed.
  • Grants the ISP the authority to create an electronic card, like when you get on a plane or get a vaccination or go to a movie, in lieu of an antiquated paper card, that can be instantly updated to reduce wait times and communicated by email or text.
  • Allows for the use of Secretary of State address information rather than require card holders to submit separately (and redundantly) for a FOID.
  • Establishes the Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force to aid in enforcement of FOID card revocation or suspension enforcement.
  • Creates a publicly searchable database that contains the serial numbers of weapons that have been reported stolen.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
Alex Powderly, a Cape Central High School senior, died on Sunday, September 26 after a lengthy...
School leaders offer support after death of high school senior supported by Alex’s Army
DeMarcus Williams' death is under investigation in Hayti, Missouri.
Man’s death under investigation in Hayti, Mo.
A look at Center Junction on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
North and southbound I-55 to open at Center Junction

Latest News

The Welcome Home Celebration will be held outside at the front entrance of the Veterans Airport...
Public invited to welcome home ceremony for Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Ill.
According to IDPH, wildlife experts found a bat colony in the man’s home.
Man dies from rabies; 1st human case in Ill. since 1954
On Tuesday, September 28, the Egyptian Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 25 new cases of COVID-19
Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots will be available at the Jackson Co. Health Dept.
Jackson County will be giving out Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots