Ill. State Police reduced FOID Backlogs

(KFVS) - The Illinois State Police announced on Tuesday, September 28, that they are reducing FOID Backlogs by 89 percent.

According to the Illinois State Police the reducing comes from them rebuilding the firearms services bureau which focuses on public safety and streamlining bureaucracy.

Illinois State Police said the producing results with the FOID renewal Backlogs has been reduced by 89 percent and the new FOID card Backlogs has been reduced to 75 percent.

There are high numbers of Firearm Transaction inquiries that have remained consistent for 18 months.

In the year of 2020 the FSB received an unusual number of new FOID and CCL applications.

In October of 2020 the applications for new FOID cards hit a peak of nearly 143,000.

After the ISP supported the legislation for a streamlined of FOID renewals they combined FOID and CCL expiration dates so that would allow reduction in the processing times and reducing the number of redundant background checks.

The FOID applications and CCL new and reneweal applications are currently being tested by a software vendor, ISP and FSB.

The ISP has been in the process of hiring new analysts since 2020 and the FSB has hired 35 Firearms Eligibility Analyst Trainees.

The process for hiring is still ongoing and includes a minimum of six-month training program to ensure applications are accurately and efficiently processed.

In the process ISP also has hired call takers and administrative personnel to improve the application process.

ISP recommended for legislative changes in the Spring and Summer of 2021.

To streamline existing firearms statutes and focus resources on threats to safety, the legislation:

Consolidates the FOID and CCL card into a single card.

Renews FOID eligibility in sync with CCL eligibility by allowing automatic renewal of FOIDs when a CCL is approved or renewed.

Grants the ISP the authority to create an electronic card, like when you get on a plane or get a vaccination or go to a movie, in lieu of an antiquated paper card, that can be instantly updated to reduce wait times and communicated by email or text.

Allows for the use of Secretary of State address information rather than require card holders to submit separately (and redundantly) for a FOID.

Establishes the Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force to aid in enforcement of FOID card revocation or suspension enforcement.

Creates a publicly searchable database that contains the serial numbers of weapons that have been reported stolen.

