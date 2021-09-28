Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ice-skating center makes snow to grant dog’s dying wish

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (CNN) - Maggie, a dog dying from cancer, enjoyed snow for the last time in Utah on Monday.

Maggie’s owner contacted the staff at Salt Lake County Ice Center and they gathered ice shavings in bins and buckets for them.

The ice was then placed in Maggie’s backyard for her and her family to enjoy.

“Sending our love and condolences to Maggie’s family. We appreciate the unique privilege of providing her a little heaven on earth,” Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation said in a Facebook post.

Unfortunately, Maggie has since passed away, but officials say she got to enjoy some of her final moments with her family and some snow.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
Alex Powderly, a Cape Central High School senior, died on Sunday, September 26 after a lengthy...
School leaders offer support after death of high school senior supported by Alex’s Army
DeMarcus Williams' death is under investigation in Hayti, Missouri.
Man’s death under investigation in Hayti, Mo.
A look at Center Junction on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
North and southbound I-55 to open at Center Junction

Latest News

In remarks before Congress, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley calls the 20-year war in...
Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms
Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center Board of Trustees members approved the new guidelines...
New guidelines approved for public comments at Cape Girardeau Co. health board meetings
This photo shows Don and Margie Varnadoe attending a March 2021 awards banquet in Savannah,...
Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in train derailment