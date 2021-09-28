Hospital to host COVID-19 booster clinics in Cape Girardeau, Perryville

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you want to get a COVID-19 booster shot, some clinics have been scheduled.

Two clinics will be held at Southeast Hospital and one will be in Perryville.

Wednesday, Sept. 29 from noon to 6 p.m. at Southeast Hospital

Thursday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon in Perryville

Friday, Oct. 1 from 7 a.m. to noon at Southeast Hospital

This is for those 18 years and older who meet the CDC guidelines.

Appointments are required and can be made at the online Resource Center.

