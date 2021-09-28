Heartland boy gives away birthday gifts

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Most children look forward to receiving gifts on their birthday, but a Heartland boy said he rather see his gifts in someone else’s hands.

Jimmy Williams, received two carts of toys for his 13th birthday and he plans to give them all to children at Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis.

“All they’re doing in there is getting stuck by needles. So just a crayon with a book might help their day just a little bit more,” said Jimmy Williams.

Cardinal Glennon is a familiar place for Jimmy.

He was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2019 and underwent a heart transplant in December of 2020.

His only birthday wish is to make their day better.

“I thought it was just kind of a household thing only our family knew and just a few of our family and friends, there was a lot more people,” said Jimmy Williams.

When Jackson High School volleyball team heard what he was doing, head coach Dave Mirly said his players wanted to take a swing at it.

“They got it all out of their own pockets. They wanted to take their own money and go and pick out their own toys. So, it’s very personal to them,” said Mirly.

Jimmy’s mother, Shana Williams explained she wants to encourage children at the hospital, along with their parents.

“I just remember Jimmy being so sick in the hospital and there were a lot of kids that didn’t have parents there. I’m just grateful,” said Shana Williams.

Jimmy said there is no gift he can receive, that would be better than the one he plans to give.

Jimmy also received toys from Saxony Lutheran High School volleyball team. He and his family plan to travel to Cardinal Glennon hospital on his birthday, October 1st.

