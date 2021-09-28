Gov. Beshear suggest Kentuckians get COVID-19 booster

FRANFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Monday, September 27, that he recommends Kentuckians that received the Pfizer vaccine before should get the booster.

Current Requirements to receive the booster shot:

Individuals 65 and older;

Those living in a long-term care facility;

People 18 to 64 who have a medical condition that increases their risk of severe COVID-19 infection – examples of these include diabetes, heart, kidney or lung disease, or a BMI greater than 25; or

People 18 to 64 who are likely to get exposed at their place of work – examples of high-risk work environments include health care and education.

“What I want to do is clear up any confusion that’s out there and let you know who can get the boosters,” said Gov. Beshear. “If you are eligible, go get them. There are plenty of vaccine doses out there.”

For those who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, no booster dose is recommended at this time.

“It appears that because of these vaccines, new cases may not only be plateauing, but we may be seeing a decrease in cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate,” said Gov. Beshear.

“With that said, we are still seeing far too many deaths, and this strain is killing more and more younger Kentuckians, primarily those who are unvaccinated. On Saturday, our report included a 39-year-old woman from Bell County. If you’re in your teens, 20s, 30s or 40s – don’t wait. Get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Gov. Beshear.

According to Governor Beshear five monoclonal antibody injections will arrive to provide treatment to Kentuckians with severe COVID-19.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported currently there are 1,729 new cases of COVID-19 and and 19 additional deaths.

KDPH said, 2,045 Kentuckians are in the hospital with COVID-19 and 399 are Currently on Ventilators.

