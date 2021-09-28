Heartland Votes
First Alert: Sunny, very warm afternoon

Today there will be plenty of sunshine.
((Source: CNews/James Gullage))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today will be very warm with above average temperatures.

Wake-up temps are starting out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

This afternoon will be very summer-like with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

It will also feel muggy as dew points creep back up.

Winds will be lighter today with gusts between 10-15 mph.

Tonight will be dry with a few clouds moving in by Wednesday morning.

Overnight lows will be warmer in the low to mid 60s.

Scattered rain and storm chances increase heading into the end of the week.

West of the Mississippi River will likely see the most activity.

Clouds and rain will keep temps in the low 80s, but it will remain humid.

By the weekend, a frontal system close to the Heartland could bring more chances of rain and storms.

