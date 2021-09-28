Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 25 new cases of COVID-19

On Tuesday, September 28, the Egyptian Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, September 28, the Egyptian Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19.(Pixabay)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) -The Egyptian Health Department reported on Tuesday, September 28, that 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Saline County

o Female: one girl under the age of 5, one woman in her 50s, two women in their 60s.

o Male: one boy under the age of 10, one boy in his teens, one man in his 20s, two men in their 30s.

  • Total cases - 4,479
  • Total deaths - 67

White County

o Female: one woman in her 20s, two women in their 30s, three women in their 40s, one woman in her 50s, two women in their 60s, two women in their 70s, one woman in her 80s.

o Male: one man in his 40s, two men in their 60s, one man in his 70s.

  • Total cases - 2,965
  • Total deaths - 32

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

They said their public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with individuals who are deemed potential close contacts.

As is protocol public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

They said their public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with individuals who are deemed potential close contacts.

As is protocol public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

• Caring for a sick person with COVID-19

• Being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 15 minutes

• Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19

• being coughed on

• kissing

• sharing utensils

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases.

If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing call your healthcare provider for further guidance.

In addition, several COVID-19 hotlines have been established:

• Illinois Department of Public Health -1-800-889-3931 or visit them online

• Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800

• Ferrell Hospital (Triage Nurse) 618-273-2275

• Harrisburg Medical Center 618-253-7671

• Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation Clinic (Eldorado, Carmi, Shawneetown) 1-800-408-735

• Community Health & Emergency Services 1-877-MYCHESI(692-4374)

The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19.

The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their health or the health of others.

Follow the CDC, IDPH, Illinois Coronavirus website, EHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
Alex Powderly, a Cape Central High School senior, died on Sunday, September 26 after a lengthy...
School leaders offer support after death of high school senior supported by Alex’s Army
DeMarcus Williams' death is under investigation in Hayti, Missouri.
Man’s death under investigation in Hayti, Mo.
A look at Center Junction on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
North and southbound I-55 to open at Center Junction

Latest News

The Welcome Home Celebration will be held outside at the front entrance of the Veterans Airport...
Public invited to welcome home ceremony for Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Ill.
According to IDPH, wildlife experts found a bat colony in the man’s home.
Man dies from rabies; 1st human case in Ill. since 1954
Illinois State Police has reduced the FOID Backlogs as of Tuesday, September 28.
Ill. State Police reduced FOID Backlogs
Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots will be available at the Jackson Co. Health Dept.
Jackson County will be giving out Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots