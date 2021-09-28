Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Death investigating in Hayti, Mo.

By Isabelle Hanson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A man’s death in Hayti after an altercation with police sparked a Missouri Highway Patrol investigation.

Family and friends identified the man who died as 35-year-old DeMarcus Williams.

While Hayti’s police chief did not name the man involved, he did describe the encounter with his officers that afternoon.

The incident happened at the Cleveland Apartments on Oates Street in Hayti.

Hayti Police Chief Shane Wiseman said they responded to assist an ambulance crew with a man he described as being in an altered mental state.

Wiseman said the subject became combative and one of the officers tased him.

The chief said once they had the man in wrist restraints, they saw he was having trouble breathing.

That man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Family and friends say they are shocked about what happened.

”It’s hard. Cause he was a best friend. He was somebody like. I’ve never had a best friend like that. I wouldn’t call him my best friend, I’d call him my brother. He was more like a brother. Because when I had a problem, I would go to him. He would help me through it,” said Hannah Roberts, William’s bestfriend.

Chief Wiseman said at this time he believes his officers acted within the department’s policy on use of force.

The Pemiscot County Coroner said he’s waiting on toxicology and pathology reports to determine how Williams died.

Hayti police asked for assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Sergeant Clark Parrott says the Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.
Plans to rebuild The Landing in Van Buren are now in the works, after a fire destroyed the...
The Landing announces plans to rebuild
From left: Delijah James and Isaiah Triplett were charged with murder in the death of a Cape...
2 arrested in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
Alex Powderly, a Cape Central High School senior, died on Sunday, September 26 after a lengthy...
School leaders offer support after death of high school senior supported by Alex’s Army

Latest News

On Monday, September 27, the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center reported a COVID-19 case update.
Cape County Case Update
In Hayti, Mo. there is an active death investigation going on.
Hayti, Mo. death investigation
On Monday, September 27, the Cape County Public Health Center reported 55 new cases of COVID-19.
55 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.
A fraternity at Southeast Missouri State created a scholarship for international students.
Semo Lambda Chi Fraternity new scholarship for international students