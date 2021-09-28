Heartland Votes
Advertisement

College student brain dead from COVID-19 complications; doctors harvest his organs

By Ann McAdams and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A student attending the University of North Carolina Wilmington is brain dead due to complications he suffered after contracting COVID-19 in mid-August.

WECT reports his family took him off life support early Tuesday morning after doctors were able to harvest his organs.

Tyler Gilreath, 20, caught the virus two days after moving from Cary, N.C., to Wilmington, N.C., to attend college this fall.

His mother, Tamara Demello, said Gilreath got COVID-19 from his new roommates.

“He was very, very sick for three weeks. He got over COVID, but it left him with a horrendous sinus infection that somehow penetrated his brain,” she explained.

Demello said her son never went to school on campus this fall. He had to take all of his courses online while battling the virus.

“I cajoled, encouraged, threatened and nagged for him to get vaccinated,” Demello said. “I did everything I could possibly think. … Sometimes I felt like the harder I pushed the more — he basically said to me, ‘Mom, leave me alone. I can take care of myself.’”

Demello said she was with her son all summer, encouraging him to get vaccinated. As a 60th birthday present to his mother, Gilreath had agreed to get vaccinated after he got to Wilmington to start his junior year.

By then, it was too late.

An abscess on Gilreath’s brain ruptured last week, and his roommates rushed him to the hospital. A CAT scan revealed there was no blood flow to his brain, and the damage was irreversible.

“This is just such a devastating shock. It’ll just leave such a hole in our heart forever that can never be filled,” Demello said through tears. “If these kids could just realize not only what this could do to them but how devastating it is to everybody around them. I’m just begging them to please go get their shots.”

Demello said her son was healthy and vibrant before he got sick, with no pre-existing health conditions. He was also an organ donor.

She said doctors were able to save Gilreath’s heart, liver, pancreas and kidneys to be shared with recipients in need.

“He will live on in my heart and through those recipients. I know he is with God, but the hole in my life he leaves will never go away. I love you, Son. Rest in peace,” Demello wrote in a Facebook post marking her son’s death.

Gilreath was studying computer science, loved to wakeboard, water ski and snow ski. He was in the Corps of Cadets at Virginia Tech his freshman year before the pandemic shut down classes.

Gilreath had decided to return to North Carolina and transferred to University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
Alex Powderly, a Cape Central High School senior, died on Sunday, September 26 after a lengthy...
School leaders offer support after death of high school senior supported by Alex’s Army
Interstate 55 will open to one lane in each direction at the 99 mile marker when crews finish...
North and southbound I-55 to open at Center Junction
A death investigation in Hayti, Mo.
Death investigation in Hayti, Mo.

Latest News

Evidence of human habitation was found inside a highway overpass that caught fire in Sacramento...
Overpass fire reveals person living inside bridge
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman who killed 5 to be sentenced
Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer submits data on children’s COVID-19 vaccine
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Sam's top sustained winds rose again...
Hurricane Sam swirling over Atlantic with Category 4 winds