Cardinals to honor Mike Shannon before final game of season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A special pregame ceremony before the last game of the 2021 regular season will honor Mike Shannon.

The last game will be against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, October 3 at 2:15 p.m. The ceremony will feature many of Shannon’s family and friends and will start around 1:45 p.m.

The club also announced that 20,000 fans, ages 16 and older, will receive a Mike Shannon t-shirt at the gates.

Following the Cardinals-Brewers game on Thursday, September 30, Budweiser will host a postgame party in his honor at Ballpark Village.

The postgame party is free to the public.

Shannon is scheduled to call the final four games of the regular season with John Rooney at Busch Stadium.

After a nine-year career with the Cardinals from 1962-70 and working in the front office as assistant director of promotions and sales in 1971, Shannon, a key player on the Cardinals World Series championship teams in 1964 and 1967 along with the pennant-winning club in 1968, joined Jack Buck in the broadcast booth in 1972.

He is the 14th announcer in baseball history to serve as long as 50 years in the booth and only the sixth announcer to log at least 50 years with one team.

His tenure with the Cardinals is the fourth-longest active tenure among Major League Baseball announcers behind Jamie Jarrin (Dodgers 1959), Denny Matthews (Royals 1969) and Bob Uecker (Brewers 1971).

