Cape schools maintain mask mandate, to talk with health department

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education met today in their monthly meeting.

In this session, the approval of order requiring facemasks in school buildings agenda item was discussed heavily.

The board voted on maintaining the current procedure of wearing masks and quarantining but are going to meet with the health department to review the school’s procedure.

“Our position is what we’re responsible for is educating our students and keeping them safe while their in our possession Cape Girardeau Public School Board President Kyle McDonald said. “If students aren’t in school, we can’t educate them. So we put that procedure in place to allow our students to come back into schools.”

Dozens of people came to the meeting in opposition of a mask mandate.

Several people even were able to voice their comments to the board about masks and quarantines.

McDonald said they started the school year having more than 600 kids at home.

That number now is less than 100.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.