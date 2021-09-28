Cape Girardeau Public Schools looking to add Wi-Fi to school buses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland school is looking to give students another option to do their work, this time on buses.

The Cape Girardeau Public School District is looking to install cellular Wi-Fi on all 28 buses they lease from Robinson Transportation.

During Monday night’s school board meeting, the board approved a bid for Wi-Fi installation and services on the buses.

Technology Coordinator Brian Hall said this will help benefit the students gain access to any work, just like if they were in the classroom.

“The idea is that they’ll be able to do their homework either to or from school. Some kids are on the bus longer than others. Also, it would benefit if they were on a field trip or either to or from a sporting event. So they’ll be able to access to all their information they would have on campus,” he said.

Hall said there should be plenty of bandwidth to be able to connect everybody on the bus.

“It’s also what they call CIPA filtered or Child Internet Protection Act, so it’s compliant with all the federal and local regulations as far as filtering goes,” Hall said.

He said it shouldn’t cost the district much, especially for the first year.

“The federal funding is coming out of the emergency connectivity fund, which was $7.17 billion,” Hall said. “Our request for funding for this was around $80,000 for the equipment and around $10,000 for service. If we get fully funded on it, our portion should be only about $2,000 for the year.”

If and when the application is approved, then the installation process starts. It could take a total of three months.

They hope to be up and running by the beginning of next semester.

“Robinson Transportation has been amazing to work with us on this,” Hall said. “Without their support, we wouldn’t even be able to install these in the buses.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.