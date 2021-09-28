Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau fire chief warns against attempting viral chip challenge

A Heartland fire chief recommends the public stay clear of trying the Paqui One Chip Challenge.
A Heartland fire chief recommends the public stay clear of trying the Paqui One Chip Challenge.(KFVS)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s a viral challenge sweeping the nation that consists of eating a very hot tortilla chip and not taking a drink.

Recently, a person became ill after attempting the challenge.

“It can really tear you up,” said Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris. “It’s made with very hot peppers, some of the hottest in the world. Like scorpion peppers.”

He said on Sunday, September 26, after attempting the challenge, a person had trouble breathing, which prompted a call to emergency medical services.

“They ended up refusing treatment and they were not transported to the hospital,” he said.

Licensed professional counselor at Southeast Counseling Beth Zeilenga said she has seen an uptick in people influenced by social media.

“Children, I think, by the impulsive nature of them developmentally young and teenagers are accepting these challenges,” she said.

And at times, it can be a bad idea with dire consequences.

“Maybe harm to themselves and some of them could be fatal. And sometimes we don’t hear about those stories when things go wrong,” she continued.

She suggested parents stay alert and get involved as a way to stay connected with your child.

“Just ask. How can I be more involved with you? I’d like to spend more time with you. How can we make that happen?”

Zeilenga said anyone who feels pressured, coerced or victimized by individuals involved in a viral challenge, should immediately reach out and seek help from a parent, teacher or licensed professional.

