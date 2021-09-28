Belmont University to join Mo. Valley Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Belmont University accepted an invitation to join the Missouri Valley Conference.

President Dr. L. Gregory Jones made the announcement on Tuesday, September 28.

Belmont will begin competition in the MVC in fall 2022.

“Joining the MVC will elevate our level of competition, enhance our recruiting, and increase our opportunities for national exposure. We look forward to competing for championships in The Valley against so many quality institutions,” said Scott Corley, Belmont vice president and director of athletics.

“I would like to thank Beth DeBauche, the OVC staff, and member schools for the past nine years,” he added. “The opportunity to join the Missouri Valley Conference aligns with our university and athletic department aspirations.”

Belmont University joins Bradley University, Drake University, the University of Evansville, Illinois State University, Indiana State University, Loyola University Chicago, Missouri State University, the University of Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois University and Valparaiso University.

The 11 Missouri Valley Conference teams. (Missouri Valley Conference)

The Bruins have won 62 conference championships and earned 47 NCAA Tournament appearances (team and individual).

Men’s basketball has won 20 conference championships since 2006 – third-most nationally over that span after Gonzaga and Kansas.

Belmont is one of only four college basketball programs to win 19 or more games 16 consecutive seasons.

Women’s basketball is coming off of a historic season which included a fifth conference tournament championship in six years and an NCAA Tournament victory over Gonzaga.

Belmont University became an NCAA Division I member institution in 1996-97.

After five years of transition and time as an independent, Belmont joined the Atlantic Sun Conference in fall 2001.

Belmont joined the Ohio Valley Conference in fall 2012.

The MVC is based in St. Louis, where The State Farm MVC Men’s Basketball Championship, also known as Arch Madness, is held.

The tournament will celebrate its 46th anniversary overall in 2022, and it will be the 32nd-straight season the event has been held in St. Louis.

Only the Big East Conference has had a longer continuous run at a single site.

