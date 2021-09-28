Heartland Votes
Another Warm Day Ahead

Slight Rain Chances Near The End Of The Week....
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A clear morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Another summer-like day with sunny skies and very warm above average temps reaching the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon. Winds will be blowing out of the southwest with gusts between 10-15mph, but they will be lighter than yesterday. Dew points will creep back up today making it feel muggy by the afternoon.

Tonight, dry conditions with a few clouds moving in by Wednesday morning from the south. Temperatures will be warmer in the low to mid 60s.

The trend will be scattered rain and storms heading into the end of the week. Activity will be more favorable west of the Mississippi River. It will be humid, but added clouds cover and chances of rain will help keep temps in the lower 80s. By the weekend, a frontal system close to the Heartland could bring better chances of rain and storms.

-Lisa

