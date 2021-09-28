Annual fall frenzy trail run in Perryville, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perryville Parks and Recreation Department announced on Monday, September 27, that they will be hosting their annual fall frenzy trail run.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 9, at 9 a.m. at the Perry County Community Lake.

For those that would like to participate check in and registration will start at 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

According to the Perryville Parks and Recreation Department the 5.5K race is sponsored by the Bank of Missouri.

There will be a registration fee of $25.

The early deadline for this event will be Wednesday, September 29, with a five dollar registration discount.

Perryville Parks and Recreation Department said each participant will receive a t-shirt, refreshments and more.

They also said anyone who sends their entry after the early deadline will not be guaranteed a shirt on the day of the race.

Awards will be given out for top overall male and female and for top three in the division.

For more information, contact Tessa Bollinger at the Perry Park Center at 573-547-7275 or tessabollinger@cityofperryville.com.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.