54 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19.

That’s as of Tuesday, September 28.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 37
  • Total cases - 11,862
  • Total deaths - 152

Franklin County

  • New cases - 17
  • Total cases - 7,166
  • Total deaths - 91

