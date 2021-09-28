54 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19.
That’s as of Tuesday, September 28.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 37
- Total cases - 11,862
- Total deaths - 152
Franklin County
- New cases - 17
- Total cases - 7,166
- Total deaths - 91
