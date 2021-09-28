2 dead after camper fire in Chaffee, Mo.

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people died in a camper fire on Thursday, September 23.

According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, deputies were called to 155 County Road 209 in Chaffee for a report of two people dead inside a camper.

Detectives say the camper had smoke and fire damage.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol DDCC and the Missouri State Fire Marshal were called to assist.

The two people were identified as John Groves of Charleston, Mo. and Christy Wilson of Sikeston, Mo.

The sheriff said the investigation found no signs of foul play and the preliminary results from the autopsies performed on Monday showed smoke inhalation as the cause of death for both.

