Summer temperatures are back

Lots of sunshine along with breezy southwesterly winds will warm the Heartland into the upper 80s this afternoon. Much of the area is under a lake wind advisory for gust up to 20 to 25mph. Tonight will be dry and mild. Lows will only dip to near 60 in most areas overnight. Tuesday looks even warmer than today, with many areas hitting the 90 degree mark. This will put us just a couple degrees shy of record highs. Slight rain chances enter the Heartland on Wednesday, with slightly better chances on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.