Summer-Like Day Ahead!

Mostly clear skies this Monday with warmer temperatures than yesterday morning in the 50s and low 60s. Drier air should warm up quickly into the upper 80s by the afternoon under sunny skies today. Southerly winds will be breezier with gusts between 20-25mph. This will help increase the humidity levels by the middle of the week making it feel muggy again.

The first half of the week looks to remain dry with very warm temperatures pushing the upper 80s and low 90s with sunshine. The second half of the week, and upper-level low will push back into the flow of the Jetstream and move our way. This will increase chances of rain in the forecast especially during the end of the week and into next weekend. There will be dry periods as most of this will be scattered over several days. Temperatures will be cooler in the lower 80s, but it will be very humid.

-Lisa

