Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Summer-Like Day Ahead!

Warm Temps with Dry Air
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly clear skies this Monday with warmer temperatures than yesterday morning in the 50s and low 60s. Drier air should warm up quickly into the upper 80s by the afternoon under sunny skies today. Southerly winds will be breezier with gusts between 20-25mph. This will help increase the humidity levels by the middle of the week making it feel muggy again.

The first half of the week looks to remain dry with very warm temperatures pushing the upper 80s and low 90s with sunshine. The second half of the week, and upper-level low will push back into the flow of the Jetstream and move our way. This will increase chances of rain in the forecast especially during the end of the week and into next weekend. There will be dry periods as most of this will be scattered over several days. Temperatures will be cooler in the lower 80s, but it will be very humid.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans to rebuild The Landing in Van Buren are now in the works, after a fire destroyed the...
The Landing announces plans to rebuild
From left: Delijah James and Isaiah Triplett were charged with murder in the death of a Cape...
2 arrested in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save...
Deputy shot in north Florida traffic stop dies; manhunt ongoing
An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in...
At least 3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana
The Dexter Police Department is looking for missing 20-year-old Angelina Cook.
Dexter Police Dept. looking for missing 20-year-old woman

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Summer temperatures are back
Today will feel more like summer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.
First alert: Summer-like heat returns
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/27.
First Alert noon forecast on 9/27
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 9/26/21
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 9/26/21