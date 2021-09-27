Heartland Votes
Semo Lambda Chi Fraternity new scholarship for international students

By Breanna Harris
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One fraternity at Southeast Missouri State University hopes to make a difference for other students.

That is why they are funding a new scholarship for international students.

“I felt like it was my duty to give back,” said Joshua Fonseca, 2003 Semo graduate and Lambda Chi Alpha alumni.

Joshua Fonseca, wants to make a difference in a place he called home.

So, he joined with other alumni to establish a new scholarship for international students at Southeast Missouri State University.

“I had a really positive fraternity experience and university experience when I went to semo and the international students face a harder time paying for college,” said Fonseca.

This scholarship is available to any undergraduate international student at southeast with a GPA of a 3.0 or higher.

" Like any financial aid, this will help students who need it get through college.” said Jason Legrand, member of the SEMO foundation board.

Jason Legrand says he’s inspired to be apart of the new a scholarship program.

“I’m grateful for josh’s service to the fraternity and to the university and this has been really important to him it’s something he’s wanted to do for a while,” said LeGrand.

Fonesca decided to name the scholarship after the fraternity because of it’s positive impact on his life.

“Honestly without the fraternity I don’t know where I would be at this point in my life from brotherhood with the guys in the fraternity and just, they encouraged me to get good grades, stay involved on campus and that just resonated with me, and I want to pass that on to other students,” said Fonseca.

