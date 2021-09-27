Heartland Votes
Semitrailer hits overpass on I-55 south of Matthews

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A semitrailer hit an overpass on Monday morning, September 27.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened just south of Matthews at the 55.6 mile marker on Interstate 55.

He said the county road at that site is closed so Missouri Department of Transportation crews can inspect the integrity of the overpass.

I-55 is open and traffic is moving.

No injuries have been reported.

