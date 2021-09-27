School leaders offer support after death of high school senior supported by Alex’s Army

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The high school student supported by Alex’s Army has passed away.

Alex Powderly, a Cape Central High School senior, died on Sunday, September 26 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

School officials said on Monday that counselors are on standby for students and staff.

“Our focus right now is on making sure your students, our staff and this young man’s family are properly supported,” they said in an email to parents and guardians.

The community created Alex’s Army to support him and his family as he lived his life to the fullest.

After having back pain in his junior season while playing baseball, he was diagnosed with a rare form of spinal cancer.

Alex Powderly played baseball and soccer growing up before developing a deep love for baseball. (KFVS)

Once back home, he made a new goal: a three-week long trip in an RV to see the Grand Canyon and the West Coast.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.