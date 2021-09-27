Schnucks to give eligible employees bonuses for work during COVID-19 pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Schnucks announced it would give some employees performance and retention bonuses to show appreciation for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who qualify could receive up to $600 in a one-time bonus paying out in January 2022. It will be based on hours worked.

It’s the fourth bonus Schnucks has issued to employees since spring 2020.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our teammates have remained committed to our customers and our communities,” Ted Schnuck, executive vice president of Supermarkets, said in a news release. “As we look ahead to the busy holiday season, we are acknowledging their contributions and are thankful for their continued efforts to help us nourish peoples’ lives.”

The company also announced new store hours.

Starting on Monday, October 4, most Schnuck stores throughout Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nine stores in the St. Louis area will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Store hours at Downtown St. Louis, EatWell in Columbia, Mo. and Schnucks Fresh in Jasper, Ind. will not change.

Also on Oct. 4, all deli, meat and seafood department service counters will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The company said these new operating hours are in response to the “challenging labor market as well as evolving customer shopping patterns.”

They said in an effort to extend the holiday time their employees have with their families, all Schnuck stores will close on December 26.

Below is a complete list of holiday hours:

Thanksgiving

November 24 - Close at 9 p.m.

November 25 - Closed

November 26 - Open at 9 a.m.

Christmas

December 24 - Close at 5:30 p.m.

December 25 - Closed

December 26 - Closed

New Years

December 31 - Close at 8 p.m.

January 1 - Open at 9 a.m.

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnucks Markets, Inc. operates 111 stores in multiple states.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.