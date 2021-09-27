Schedule change: Jackson Indians to host Cardinal Ritter Friday
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The undefeated Jackson Indians football team has made a schedule change and will now host Cardinal Ritter on Friday, October 1 at 7 p.m.
This game was originally scheduled for October 15, but both schools were open this Friday and decided to move the game up.
It will also be Military/First Responder Appreciation Night.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.