Schedule change: Jackson Indians to host Cardinal Ritter Friday

The undefeated Jackson Indians football team has made a schedule change and will now host...
(Stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The undefeated Jackson Indians football team has made a schedule change and will now host Cardinal Ritter on Friday, October 1 at 7 p.m.

This game was originally scheduled for October 15, but both schools were open this Friday and decided to move the game up.

It will also be Military/First Responder Appreciation Night.

