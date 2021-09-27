Heartland Votes
Poplar Bluff Library District Board of Trustees to discuss mask mandate at special meeting

The Poplar Bluff Municipal Library District Board of Trustees will be holding a special meeting...
The Poplar Bluff Municipal Library District Board of Trustees will be holding a special meeting on Thursday, September 30 to discuss a mask mandate.(Jeremy)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Municipal Library District Board of Trustees will be holding a special meeting on Thursday, September 30 to discuss a mask mandate.

The meeting will be held through the Zoom platform at 12 p.m.

The following are details on how to join the meeting:

  • Join the meeting via personal computer: www.poplarbluff.org/zoom
  • Call in phone number: 312-626-6799
  • Meeting ID: 978 8917 1710
  • Password: 63901#

Remote public comments are also available by emailing the library here before 4 p.m.

