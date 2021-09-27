Overturned log truck blocks road in Graves Co., Ky.

Heartland Votes
An overturned log truck is blocking KY 121 north of Mayfield in Graves County on Monday, September 27.(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An overturned log truck is blocking KY 121 north of Mayfield in Graves County on Monday, September 27.

KY 121, near the KY 1276/Key Bottom Road intersection, is expected to be blocked to traffic until 7 a.m.

Drivers can avoid the area by taking KY 408, U.S. 45 and KY 1830/Jimetown Road.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 7:13 p.m. on Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the recovery crew estimated that it would only take a few hours to clear the crash site, but removing the truck and logs is taking longer than expected.

