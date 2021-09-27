North and southbound I-55 to open at Center Junction

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Interstate 55 will open to one lane in each direction at the 99 mile marker.

Weather permitting, the Missouri Department of Transportation says the traffic shift will start following morning rush hour on Thursday, September 30.

All interstate ramps will be open to right turns only.

Route 61/Kingshighway traffic will not be impacted.

This is part of the diverging diamond interchange at I-55 and Route 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

According to MoDOT, construction on the northbound I-55 bridge is nearly finished. After the traffic shift, contractor crews will start removing the median crossovers and finishing pavement repairs south of the southbound I-55 bridge.

The department said the repairs will be completed to address the settlement of the embankment.

