Mo. State Highway Patrol says watch for deer

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said deer are more active this time of year due to mating...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said deer are more active this time of year due to mating season.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to watch out for deer.

They said deer are more active this time of year due to mating season.

If you hit a deer, troopers say to move your vehicle to a safe location and call 911 or *55 on a cell phone and report it.

In 2020, the highway patrol said there were 3,639 crashes in Missouri involving deer. They said one deer was hit every 2.4 hours in the state.

As a result of these crashes, there were a total of five deaths and 348 people were injured.

According to the highway patrol, the majority of crashes involving deer occur in October and November, with the largest number taking place in November. While it can happen any time, they said most occur around 6-6:59 a.m. and 6-6:59 p.m.

Drivers are reminded that trying to avoid hitting a deer could lead to a more serious crash.

As soon as you see a deer, troopers say the best thing to do is slow down gradually while watching other traffic around you.

Deer often travel in groups, so stay on guard even when you just see one deer.

