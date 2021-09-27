Mo. AG to host opioid roundtable in Cape Girardeau

Heartland Votes
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is scheduled to make a stop in Cape Girardeau on Monday morning, September 27.

Schmitt will be hosting a roundtable discussion at 11 a.m. on the recent opioid settlement.

Several Heartland behavioral health, recovery, law enforcement and city leaders are expected to attend the meeting.

This event is part of the Schmitt’s “Fighting Addiction, Saving Lives” program.

The program is a push to convince city leaders across the state to sign a victim centric opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson and other drug distributors.

If approved, Missouri could receive little more than $500 million under the agreement. If municipalities and political subdivisions do not sign the settlement, Schmitt said in July the state could receive half the amount.

Under Missouri law, 100 percent of the funds in the settlement must go toward programs in battling the opioid crisis.

Distribution could happen as soon as Spring 2022.

Opioid-related deaths reached a record high in 2020.

Schmitt stated that 1,842 lost their lives to opioids last year in Missouri.

