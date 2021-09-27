Hunting and Fishing Days held at John A. Logan College

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A large hunting and fishing venue returned to Southern Illinois this weekend.

The Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge’s Hunting and Fishing Days was held at John A. Logan College on Saturday and Sunday.

The event featured more than 70 vendors on campus offering a variety of merchandise for people that enjoy the outdoors.

People we talked with say it’s a great event for the community.

“We come out here every year and love seeing the dogs jumping and looking at all the vendor stuff. Flashlights. I always have to buy flashlights,” Mark Dollins said.

“We’ve been here a few times now and it just gets everybody together, helps out local businesses all around, just gets everybody in a good mood and it’s a good time of year getting everybody excited for hunting and everything like that,” Jake Whipple with Twisted Ditch Bows said.

According to organizers, Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days is the largest celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day in the country.

It began in 1987.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.