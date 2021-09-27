Hot tomorrow across the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a lot of sunshine across the Heartland with well above average temperatures. For this evening we will see clear skies and warm temperatures with most areas falling into the upper 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and very warm. Winds will not be as strong as we saw today but at times will gust to around 15 miles per hour. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.