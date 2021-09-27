Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Hot tomorrow across the Heartland.

By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a lot of sunshine across the Heartland with well above average temperatures. For this evening we will see clear skies and warm temperatures with most areas falling into the upper 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and very warm. Winds will not be as strong as we saw today but at times will gust to around 15 miles per hour. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans to rebuild The Landing in Van Buren are now in the works, after a fire destroyed the...
The Landing announces plans to rebuild
From left: Delijah James and Isaiah Triplett were charged with murder in the death of a Cape...
2 arrested in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.
Alex Powderly, a Cape Central High School senior, died on Sunday, September 26 after a lengthy...
School leaders offer support after death of high school senior supported by Alex’s Army
Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save...
Deputy shot in north Florida traffic stop dies; manhunt ongoing

Latest News

Today will feel more like summer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.
First alert: Summer-like heat returns
Watch First Alert Weather at 5 p.m. 9/27.
First Alert Weather at 5 p.m. 9/27
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Summer-Like Day Ahead!
Watch First Alert Weather at 4 p.m. 9/27.
First Alert Weather at 4 p.m. 9/27