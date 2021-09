CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Guy’s Big-Tall announced it was closing after 40 years.

The store located on William Street in Cape Girardeau will be closed Monday, September 27 through Thursday, Sept. 30 to prepare for a retirement sale.

The sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 1.

After 40 years in business, it's time for us to retire. We would like to thank all of our loyal customers who have... Posted by Guy's Big-Tall on Sunday, September 26, 2021

