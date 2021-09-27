Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First alert: Summer-like heat returns

By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - The last days of September are going to feel more like summer than fall.

This afternoon will be dry and warm up quickly under sunny skies.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s.

Southerly winds will also be breezy with gusts between 20-25 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday will remain dry and very warm with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will also be more noticeable.

Scattered rain chances will increase the second half of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures will be cooler in the lower 80s, but it will be very humid.

