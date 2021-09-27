Fall festival held in Sikeston on Sunday

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A fall festival geared towards vaccination education was held in Sikeston on Sunday.

A group called ‘Health in the Heartland’ hosted the festival which featured information about vaccines, along with plenty of activities for the kids.

The event had plenty of food, a pageant for the kids, bouncy houses, Butler County Health Department booth and much more.

“We do this event to get people to come together just for the educational piece,” Tonya Mitchell with Health in the Heartland said. “If more people are educated, they would probably understand the reason and purpose of how important it would be to get the vaccine.”

The event was sponsored by the Sikeston NAACP and Stop the Violence group.

