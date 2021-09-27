Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 55 new cases of COVID-19

On Monday, September 27, the Egyptian Health Department reported 55 new cases of COVID-19.
On Monday, September 27, the Egyptian Health Department reported 55 new cases of COVID-19.(Tayler Davis)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) -The Egyptian Health Department reported on Monday, September 27, that 55 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Saline County

o Female: one girl under the age of 10, three girls in their teens, one woman in her 20s, one woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s, one woman in her 50s, five women in their 60s, one woman in her 70s, one woman in her 80s.

o Male: two boys under the age of 10, five boys in their teens, two men in their 20s, two men in their 40s, four men in their 50s, one man in his 60s, two men in their 70s.

  • Total cases- 4,470
  • Total deaths - 67

Gallatin County

o Female: one woman in her 20s, one woman in her 50s.

o Male: two men in their 40s, one man in his 60s, three men in their 70s.

  • Total cases- 856
  • Total deaths - 7

White County

o Female: one woman in her 30s, one woman in her 60s, two demographics unknown-case status in progress.

o Male: one boy under the age of 1, one boy under the age of 5, one boy under the age of 10, one man in his 20s, two men in their 30s, one man in his 50s, two men in their 60s.

  • Total cases - 2,949
  • Total deaths - 32

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

They said their public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with individuals who are deemed potential close contacts.

As is protocol public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

They said their public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with individuals who are deemed potential close contacts.

As is protocol public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

• Caring for a sick person with COVID-19

• Being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 15 minutes

• Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19

• Being coughed on

• Kissing

• Sharing utensils

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases.

If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing call your healthcare provider for further guidance.

In addition, several COVID-19 hotlines have been established:

• Illinois Department of Public Health -1-800-889-3931 or visit them online

• Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800

• Ferrell Hospital (Triage Nurse) 618-273-2275

• Harrisburg Medical Center 618-253-7671

• Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation Clinic (Eldorado, Carmi, Shawneetown) 1-800-408-735

• Community Health & Emergency Services 1-877-MYCHESI(692-4374)

The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19.

The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their health or the health of others.

Follow the CDC, IDPH, Illinois Coronavirus website, EHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans to rebuild The Landing in Van Buren are now in the works, after a fire destroyed the...
The Landing announces plans to rebuild
From left: Delijah James and Isaiah Triplett were charged with murder in the death of a Cape...
2 arrested in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.
Alex Powderly, a Cape Central High School senior, died on Sunday, September 26 after a lengthy...
School leaders offer support after death of high school senior supported by Alex’s Army
Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save...
Deputy shot in north Florida traffic stop dies; manhunt ongoing

Latest News

The Welcome Home Celebration will be held outside at the front entrance of the Veterans Airport...
Public invited to welcome home ceremony for Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Ill.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on...
49 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin-Williamson Bi-County region
Carbondale police are investigating two armed robberies in two days.
Carbondale police investigating 2 armed robberies in 2 days
A new agreement between Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the Illinois Community...
New SIU-C program connects community college students with 4-year degree online