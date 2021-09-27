Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.

Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of people were in Fruitland on Monday morning to protest new COVID-19 vaccine rules at Procter & Gamble.

In an email recently sent to employees, the company announced it will require workers to be fully vaccinated, get a company-approved exemption or undergo weekly testing for the coronavirus.

We’re told people at Monday’s protest are a mix of P&G employees as well as family and friends.

Protesters gathered outside P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Protesters gathered outside P&G on Monday morning, September 27.(KFVS)

Many people were seen carrying upside down American flags symbolizing the country is in distress.

One protester we talked to said the support from the community is appreciated, and the protest is not anti-vaccine.

”The support is actually, has been phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal. We’re so proud that we’re getting the reaction you know, that we were out here to get. This is just unbelievable. But yeah, I just wanna make it clear too that this is not an anti-vax group by any means. A lot of these people here are fully vaccinated, they just support the right to choose. It’s our body. Not the government’s. Not the corporation’s.”

P&G’s policy follows the announcement by President Joe Biden requiring employers with more than 100 worker to require the shots.

P&G’s vaccination rules go into effect on November 1.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans to rebuild The Landing in Van Buren are now in the works, after a fire destroyed the...
The Landing announces plans to rebuild
From left: Delijah James and Isaiah Triplett were charged with murder in the death of a Cape...
2 arrested in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save...
Deputy shot in north Florida traffic stop dies; manhunt ongoing
An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in...
At least 3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana
The Dexter Police Department is looking for missing 20-year-old Angelina Cook.
Dexter Police Dept. looking for missing 20-year-old woman

Latest News

Schnucks announced it would give some employees performance and retention bonuses to show...
Schnucks to give eligible employees bonuses for work during COVID-19 pandemic
A new agreement between Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the Illinois Community...
New SIU-C program connects community college students with 4-year degree online
Alex Powderly, a Cape Central High School senior, died on Sunday, September 26 after a lengthy...
School leaders offer support after death of high school senior supported by Alex’s Army
The National Hockey League will hold a news conference with the Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Twins...
2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic news conference with St. Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild