Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of people were in Fruitland on Monday morning to protest new COVID-19 vaccine rules at Procter & Gamble.

In an email recently sent to employees, the company announced it will require workers to be fully vaccinated, get a company-approved exemption or undergo weekly testing for the coronavirus.

We’re told people at Monday’s protest are a mix of P&G employees as well as family and friends.

Protesters gathered outside P&G on Monday morning, September 27. (KFVS)

Many people were seen carrying upside down American flags symbolizing the country is in distress.

One protester we talked to said the support from the community is appreciated, and the protest is not anti-vaccine.

”The support is actually, has been phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal. We’re so proud that we’re getting the reaction you know, that we were out here to get. This is just unbelievable. But yeah, I just wanna make it clear too that this is not an anti-vax group by any means. A lot of these people here are fully vaccinated, they just support the right to choose. It’s our body. Not the government’s. Not the corporation’s.”

P&G’s policy follows the announcement by President Joe Biden requiring employers with more than 100 worker to require the shots.

P&G’s vaccination rules go into effect on November 1.

