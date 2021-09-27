City of Carbondale adds new safety measures to a Downtown area

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -An increase in crime leads to a new safety measure in downtown Carbondale.

City leaders say they’re trying to break up what they call large, disruptive crowds and make a dent in the hundreds of police calls to that area.

Carbondale’s town square sits just off the intersection of Routes 13 and 51.

It’s a combination of green space and benches, along with a large public parking lot.

Since January, city leaders say it’s also been the site of a growing number of crimes, ranging from property damage to drug use to shootings all happening late at night.

According to the City of Carbondale’s Website, Officers have responded to 1,150 calls to the Town Square area, since January of this year.

City leaders are calling the activity in Town Square a serious safety concern.

Leaders say they’ve added speakers and flashing lights to multiple light poles to deter disruptive gatherings and criminal activity.

A city spokesperson says the lights and speakers come on when police feel they’re needed.

According to the city, the music is intended to create a calming atmosphere and the lights are a reminder that there is a law enforcement presence to prevent criminal activity.

One resident who helps clean up says the added safety features are a good thing.

“I’ve been up here for 5 years, like I said it’s pretty cool, everybody gets together and we try and clean up, clean up all the junk and garbage and things like that. Just try to do the right thing,” said Robert Galloway.

City leaders say the lights and speakers are not a final solution but they call it a better alternative than putting more officers out here or shutting the parking lot down altogether.

Carbondale city leaders say the lights and speakers are not designed to put property over people.

Instead they they hope the effort prevents someone from getting hurt.

According to the city, they are trying to create an atmosphere on the square that will be comfortable and safe for everyone and not just the disruptive individuals.

