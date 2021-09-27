Carbondale police investigating 2 armed robberies in 2 days

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened within days of each other.

On Friday, September 24, learned of an armed robbery near the intersection of West Main Street and South Poplar Street that took place on Saturday, Sept. 23 around 11:45 p.m.

Officers learned the victim was robbed by two men wearing black clothing and armed with handguns.

They said the suspects took the victim’s property and then ran away, one going south on South Poplar and the other going east on West Main.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

At around 11:47 p.m. on Sept. 24, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 700 block of South Dixon Street.

Police say the victim was approached by two suspects. They said one had a handgun and demanded the victim’s property.

After a struggle, the suspects took the victim’s property before running south on South Dixon Street.

While running, police say the suspect with a gun fired a shot into the air.

The suspects were last seen running east on Freeman Street from Dixon Street.

Both suspects were described as tall, thin men wearing all black clothing, including black face masks.

According to police, the victim had minor injuries as a result of the struggle.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is encouraged to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

